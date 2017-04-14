Biscuits Win 4th Straight Following Dropping First 3 Games of Season

by Rashad Snell

Hunter Wood (1-1) became the second Biscuits pitcher to dominate the Birmingham Barons in as many nights as Montgomery defeated their interstate rivals 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field. Hunter Wood (1-1) became the second Biscuits pitcher to dominate the Birmingham Barons in as many nights as Montgomery defeated their interstate rivals 4-1 on Thursday night at Regions Field.

Wood, like Wednesday night’s starter Brent Honeywell, went seven innings against the Barons and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none for the right-hand’s first victory of 2017. The Rays number 27 prospect kept the Barons off-balance all evening, and got enough offense as the Biscuits won their fourth-straight game to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

Spencer Adams (0-1) pitched well on the other side for Birmingham, but a Joe McCarthy RBI-single would open the scoring for the Biscuits in the third inning. The hit, which came with two outs, was McCarthy’s first RBI of his Double-A career, and set up a Granden Goetzman RBI-triple in the subsequent at-bat to make it 2-0 Montgomery.

The Barons would knock in a run in the bottom half of the third on a groundout, but the Biscuits would pad their lead in the sixth thanks to a Nick Ciuffo RBI-double that made it a 3-1 game. Montgomery would put the game out of reach in the eighth with another RBI-triple off the bat of Goetzman, as Kyle Bird pitched a scoreless eighth out of the pen, and Kyle Winkler a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.