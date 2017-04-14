Former AL Gov. Bentley: State ‘Needed to be Relieved’ from Scandal

by Rashad Snell

Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he resigned because the state “needed to be relieved” from a year-long scandal that involved allegations that he had an affair with his top political adviser.

In his first comments since he pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges, Bentley said Friday that he feels like a heavy load has been lifted off him.

Bentley resigned Monday, putting an end to impeachment hearings. Bentley says it became clear to him that the scandal wasn’t going away. For months, he had refused calls to resign, saying he had done nothing wrong.

He spoke to The Associated Press and the Montgomery Advertiser as he was moving out of the governor’s mansion.

Bentley is a dermatologist. He says he plans to return to practicing medicine and teaching.

