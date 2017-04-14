Troy Trojans Gear Up for T-Day

by Danielle Wallace

Another spring practice is about to wrap up for the Trojans with T-Day Saturday. The day brings in alumni and builds excitement for the upcoming season.

“A lot of our alums come to the practices so they’ll get an opportunity to really see what the football team is going to be made of for the fall,” says Alumni Director Faith Ward.

T-Day starts with a traditional Trojan walk, with Troy’s football players followed by a scrimmage of what’s to come.

“Our expectations are that we’re going to be in a position to compete at a high level again,” says Director of Athletics, Jeremy McClain.

Coaches and staff are hoping the excitement from t-day, carries over into the summer and into the fall.

“We’ll be really building on this weekend as we move forward to the fall,” says Ward.

T-Day also gives fans a chance to get a head start ordering season tickets. As for the scrimmage itself, staff say fans can expect nothing short of fun.

“We’re going to try to create some interactive aspects of the game itself. We’re going to get our fans involved and not only have them watch the scrimmage but have them interact a bit with our coaches,” says McClain.

They say this weekend is all about gearing up for the opportunities ahead.

T-Day kicks off at noon on Saturday at Troy University’s campus. There will also be 8 alums inducted into Troy University’s Sports Hall of Fame that day.