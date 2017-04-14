Warm And Mainly Dry

by Shane Butler

It feels like summer has kicked in and there’s no end in sight. Eighty plus degree warmth sticks around through the weekend and all of next week. A mostly sunny and mainly dry weather pattern will be the rule. Southerly winds will try to transport a little moisture in for some afternoon showers or t-storms Sunday but I’m thinking most spots continue dry. Next week will be more of the same as temps soar into the mid to upper 80s while overnight lows hover around 60. During the peak heating an isolated shower or t-storm can’t be ruled out but don’t count on seeing much rain activity.