Very Warm Weather for Easter says Future Forecaster Sabria Parker

by Ryan Stinnett

SUMMER-LIKE PATTERN: An upper-level ridge is in place across the Southeast, setting the stage for several very nice, sunny, and unseasonably warm days through the Easter weekend. The ridge will suppress any shower/storm development, and with the lack of moisture, there is just not much fuel for any convection anyways. For your Good Friday, we are going to be mainly sunny, minus those upper-level cirrus clouds providing a bit of filter for the sun. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The ridge holds firmly in control of our weather, meaning partly to mostly sunny days and fair pleasant nights. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s, while morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s are expected. We stay dry through Sunday, but I really think there will be an isolated shower late in the day Sunday, so we will mention that in the forecast, but overall through the holiday, enjoy this warm and unusually calm April weather pattern.

ROLLING INTO NEXT WEEK: The ridge will weaken some early next week, and that will allow a surface front to move south towards Alabama. This boundary will provide enough additional uplift that could bring the chance of a few scattered showers to the northern portions of Alabama Monday/Tuesday. Again, limited moisture means rain amounts will be light. The second half of the week looks to feature a bit more drier air, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs remain above average, and for the next 7-10 days, it looks like we are stuck with the 80s. We do note the long range models are showing a more potent cold front arriving in to the state towards the next weekend (April 22 & 23) and that could mean rain and storms, and cooler weather, but of course that is just model output and not an official forecast.

Have a Fantastic Friday and an “Egg”cellent Easter Weekend!

Ryan