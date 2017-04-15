Celebrating Easter at the Riverfront Easter Eggstravaganza

by Danielle Wallace

From balloon animals To meeting the Easter bunny, these kids are celebrating Easter with a fun day at the park.

“We’re playing some games and we’re probably going to get our faces painted in a little bit,” says Nick Vansyoc.

The day is filled with Easter egg hunts, balloon animals, and games.

“This is their first Easter where they’ve really been looking forward to it. We got to plan ahead and celebrating the whole weekend,” says Vansyoc.

Parents say it’s the perfect time for quality time.

“I think it’s a good time for the kids to bond and it’s safe and fun for the children and it’s a time for family to spend time together,” says Johnny Scott.

“It’s a good safe, happy environment for the kids to come out where they can have a lot of fun. There are games and stuff for them to play,” says Althea Jones.

The event. celebrating Easter is a first for Montgomery.

“We wanted to do some new events this year for the Riverfront Park and really just more family friendly events so people can bring kids out during the day,” says Jamie Gonzalez.

For families the Eggstravanza, is the start of Easter weekend with family.

“I thought it would be a nice family outing,” says Jones.

Coordinators say they are pleased with the turn-out for this year’s Easter Eggstravanza. They hope to continue it next year with more activities.

Saturday’s event was free to the public.