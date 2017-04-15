A Few Showers Around Easter Sunday

by Ben Lang

Another warm day expected for Easter Sunday. Tonight, lows will be around 60 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers are possible, especially across southwest Alabama once we get into the peak heating of the day in the afternoon. Isolated showers continue for Monday and Tuesday afternoon as well.

By Wednesday, the weather pattern will dry back out as yet another upper level ridge settled over the area. By the end of the week, we may see afternoon highs very close to or touching the 90 degree mark. For now, holding highs on Thursday and Friday at 89°.

A more significant shift in the weather pattern may finally arrive next weekend. A storm system brings us more widespread chances for rain and thunderstorms, as well as the potential for cooler and more seasonable temperatures.