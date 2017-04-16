Even Warmer Temps This Week

by Ben Lang

Easter Sunday will close on a mild note across the area. A few stray showers are possible across the south and west through just after sunset, otherwise it will be dry through this evening. Overnight lows will fall to around 60 tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog is likely to develop just before sunrise Monday around the area. Be sure to use those low beams and take it slow if you happen to run into some during the morning commute.

Monday will be another warm day. Can’t totally rule out an isolated shower especially north and west, but most locations will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Isolated showers possible on Tuesday afternoon as well, but most of the rainfall will be centered across north AL. Wednesday through Friday will be the warmest days this week. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Holding off on the 90° trigger for now, but it’s possible we see our first 90 degree degree reading of the year this week.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s during the week. Our next best chance for rain will arrive next weekend. We may also finally see a shift in the weather pattern to more seasonable temps (highs in the mid to upper 70s).