Man Dies After Falling Off Kayak On Catoma Creek

by Josh Ninke

State Troopers say a man died after he fell off his kayak on Catoma Creek in Gunter Hill Park near Montgomery.

64-year-old Michael Williams of Alabaster was wearing a personal flotation device when he tipped over, but was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.

The Marine Patrol Division of Alabama State Troopers is investigating the incident.