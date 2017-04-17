42nd Air Base Wing And Air University At Maxwell Air Force Base Receive Keys To The City and County

by Jalea Brooks

The recent air show and ‘All-American Weekend’ put a spotlight on the importance of Maxwell Air Force Base for the River Region. Monday morning, city and county leaders took time to honor those serving their nation proudly.

City and County leaders along with representatives from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce came together to present keys to Montgomery County and City of Montgomery to the 42nd Air Base Wing and Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Mayor Todd Strange says “It’s just but a small way we can say thank you, thank you for the support that they give us, so many things that are good about what happens here and its just our way to continue to earn the reputation of the best home town of the Air Force.” Elton Dean, chairman of the Montgomery County Commission adds “we have the Hyundai we have the biscuits but there’s nothing like the Air Force they are the icon of this community”.

The ceremony recognized the role of the River Region military community in the successful Air Show and ‘All -American Weekend’. Col. Eric Shafa, commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing says that the honor speaks volumes to the bond that Maxwell and the Montgomery community share. “This is just a unexpected honor, it really is we put on this air show and hosted it for the community, to give back to the community for all that we have been given over the many years” says Shafa.

Lt General Steve Kwast commander of Air University says that those at Maxwell Air Force Base are deeply appreciative to be recognized in such a way. “Its such a humbling and honoring ceremony to see the manifestation and the care this community has for its military and for freedom embodied in a gift that meaningful so for us we are going to display it with deep pride of foundational friendship this community loves its military ” says Kwast.

In total, officials estimate the air show and ‘All-American Weekend’ had a 10 million dollar economic impact to the area.