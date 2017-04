Child Hit by Vehicle in Pike Road Neighborhood

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a child being struck by a car in Pike Road

The incident is said to have happened in the 70 block of Boardwalk in the Waters.

An 8-year-old girl is the victim in the incident and is said to have serious injuries. She was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She was riding a motorized bike when she was hit.

No other details have been released.