Feels Like Summer !

by Shane Butler

Summer-like weather conditions have settled in across our area this week. Each day will highlight mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temps. We could see temps approaching the 90 degree mark late week. It’s a mainly dry weather set up but one of those isolated pop up showers/t-storms can’t be ruled out each afternoon. The better chance for rain will come over the upcoming weekend. A frontal boundary heads for the deep south Saturday afternoon. Ahead of the front we expect a round of showers and t-storms. There could be a threat for strong to severe storms with this frontal passage. It’s a bit early to know for sure but it is the spring storm season, so we will be monitoring this through the work week.