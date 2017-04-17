Lawmakers Delay Vote on Daycare Regulations

by Rashad Snell

A lawmaker for the second time is delaying a vote on legislation to require all day cares to be regulated by the state.

The House Rules Committee says that Rep. Pebblin Warren requested that her bill be removed from the Tuesday debate agenda.

The bill sought to end a long-standing exemption for faith-based facilities. The proposal has been met with push back from some church facilities.

Warren delayed debate last month out of fear the bill would lose a procedural vote.

VOICES for Alabama’s Children says Alabama is one of seven states that broadly exempt faith-based day cares from regulation.

The Department of Human Resources says about half of day cares in the state are uninspected. Exempt facilities do not have to comply with state childcare regulations such as worker-to-child ratios.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)