NCAA Hoopers Declare for NBA Draft; Next Step is Draft Combine

by Rashad Snell

JAYSON TATUM

Jayson Tatum is leaving Duke after his freshman season to enter the NBA draft.

The school announced Tatum’s expected decision Wednesday in a Twitter post. Team spokesman Cory Walton says Tatum plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return to his college team.

Tatum was second on the team in both scoring (16.8 points) and rebounding (7.3). He scored in double figures in all but three games, and scored at least 15 in his last six.

He’s the 10th Duke player to turn pro after his freshman year, and the eighth since 2011 – a run that started with Kyrie Irving. The Blue Devils have had at least one one-and-done player on the roster in each of the past four seasons.

___

DWAYNE BACON

Florida State guard Dwayne Bacon is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore guard announced his decision on Wednesday. He led the Seminoles in scoring the past two years, averaging 17.2 points per game this season. He was a second-team, All-ACC selection.

Bacon scored in double figures in 35 straight games during his freshmen and sophomore seasons, which is tied for ninth longest in school history. He worked on his perimeter shooting last summer, but was 5 of 33 on 3-pointers in his last seven games.

Bacon has been projected to be drafted anywhere from a late first-round to middle second-round pick.

He helped Florida State (26-9) reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. The Seminoles advanced to the second round before a 91-66 loss to Xavier.

___

IVAN RABB

California star Ivan Rabb will declare for the NBA draft, a move that has been expected since the season began.

The sophomore star announced his decision Wednesday through the school. He says, “After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the NBA draft.”

While Rabb says the timing is right to turn his attention to a professional career, he plans to finish school eventually – a promise he made to himself and his mother.

____

HARRY GILES

Duke forward Harry Giles is entering the NBA draft following a freshman season that was slowed due to knee surgery.

Giles announced his decision Tuesday, and team spokesman Cory Walton says he plans to hire an agent. That means Giles won’t have the option to return for his sophomore year.

Giles arrived at Duke as one of the nation’s top recruits but had preseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to remove scar tissue from a previous injury. He missed the first 11 games and made only six starts, averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 58 percent.

He joins Jayson Tatum as one-and-done players from the Duke team that won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament but lost to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

____

DENNIS SMITH JR.

North Carolina State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. is heading to the NBA.

The point guard declared for the draft during a Tuesday morning announcement on ESPN. The move was no surprise since Smith was considered a likely one-and-done prospect this season and is projected to be a potential top-five pick.

Smith was one of two players in Division I to post two triple-doubles. But the Wolfpack finished near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, a season that unraveled so completely that it ultimately cost coach Mark Gottfried his job.

Smith was named league freshman of the year as well as the ACC newcomer of the year by The Associated Press.

____

JONATHAN ISAAC

The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward was Cal’s second-leading scorer at 14.0 points and top rebounder averaging 10.5 boards for the Golden Bears, who lost to Cal State Bakersfield in the first round of the NIT last week without him. Rabb was listed out with a foot injury.

Former coach Cuonzo Martin resigned the next day to become Missouri’s new coach.

Florida State freshman Jonathan Isaac says he is entering the NBA draft, becoming the third Seminoles player since the season ended to leave early.

The 6-foot-10 forward made his announcement in a video on social media on Friday and also informed the school of his decision. Isaac did not say whether he intends to hire an agent, a move that would prevent him from returning to school. He is projected to be a lottery pick.

Isaac led the Seminoles in rebounding (7.8 per game) and was second in scoring (12.0 points) as he made the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-freshman team. He helped Florida State (26-9) receive an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2012 and advance to the second round.

Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes announced earlier this week that they are entering the draft.

____

LAURI MARKKANEN

Arizona freshman forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving early for the NBA and is expected to hire an agent.

Markkanen made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at the school attended by his father, Pekka, and Wildcats coach Sean Miller.

An athletic 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press. He shot 49 percent from the floor and 42 percent from 3-point range while helping lead the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

With an ability to shoot from deep and score off the dribble, Markkanen has been projected as a top-10 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

______

DE’AARON FOX

Kentucky freshman De’Aaron Fox says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, becoming the first of several Wildcats underclassmen who could leave after reaching the Elite Eight this season.

The 6-foot-3 guard is a possible NBA lottery pick and was expected to make this move. Fox said in a statement Monday he thinks “it’s time for me to live out my dream.”

He scored a career-high 39 points against UCLA in the South Regional semifinals, his next-to-last game with the Wildcats. Fox finished as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 16.7 points and leading the team in assists.

He made The Associated Press’ All-Southeastern Conference first team and earned Most Valuable Player honors at last month’s SEC Tournament.

_____

MALIK MONK

Kentucky guard Malik Monk says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, the second Wildcats’ freshman in as many days to announce his departure after coming within seconds of reaching the Final Four.

Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Monk said in a statement Tuesday that he talked with family before making the decision many expected. He added, “As a little kid, these are words that I could only dream of saying.”

The 6-foot-3 Arkansas native was Kentucky’s top scorer at 19.8 points per game, highlighted by a school freshman record 47 in a 103-100 victory over North Carolina last fall.

The consensus All-American selection and Associated Press Southeastern Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year hit a late 3-pointer to tie the South Regional final against North Carolina before the Wildcats lost 75-73 on Luke Maye’s last-second jumper.

______

TONY BRADLEY

North Carolina freshman big man Tony Bradley says he will declare for the NBA draft to test the waters and wouldn’t rule out the possibility of hiring an agent.

Bradley spoke after the Tar Heels beat Gonzaga 71-65 on Monday night to win their sixth NCAA championship. Bradley says he’s “100 percent” on taking advantage of rules making it easier for prospects to work out for teams while maintaining their eligibility provided they don’t hire an agent.

Asked whether he would hire an agent, Bradley said: “I haven’t decided yet. I might.”

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward from Bartow, Florida had 5 points and seven rebounds against the Zags. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 57 percent as a reserve.

_________

BAM ADEBAYO

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo says he’ll enter the NBA draft, the third Wildcats’ freshman this week to announce his departure.

He says he won’t hire an agent, leaving the possibility of returning to the Wildcats. The 6-foot-10 Adebayo has until May 24 to decide.

Adebayo said in a statement Wednesday that he learned and improved last season, but wants to be sure he’s “making the right decision for me and my mom.”

He averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks to help Kentucky reach the NCAA Tournament South Regional final before losing 75-73 to eventual national champion North Carolina.

His draft decision follows those by freshman teammates De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, both of whom will hire an agent.

________

ISAIAH BRISCOE

Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, the fourth Wildcats’ player to announce their intentions this week.

Briscoe said Thursday in a statement through the school that he’s “ready for the next step and can’t wait to begin the next journey.”

Last year, Briscoe entered the draft but wasn’t invited to the NBA combine or projected as a selection. He returned to Lexington for his sophomore season and improved his scoring from 9.6 points per game to 12.1.

He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, second behind teammate De’Aaron Fox (4.6). Briscoe credited the Wildcats’ coaches for improvements in his game.

Kentucky guards Fox and Malik Monk plan to hire agents, but forward Bam Adebayo won’t as he considers his options.

________

LUKE KENNARD

Duke guard Luke Kennard is entering the NBA draft after a breakout sophomore season.

Kennard announced his decision through the school Thursday and says he plans to hire an agent, which means he won’t have the option to return for his junior year.

Kennard averaged 19.5 points and shot nearly 49 percent, earning a spot on the Associated Press All-America second team.

He says he has “a lot of work ahead” of him but is “confident that I’m ready and have a great foundation for success.”

The 6-foot-6 guard is projected to be a mid- to late-first-round pick.

Kennard is the fifth player leaving this year’s team early. Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles turned pro following their freshman seasons, while backup big men Chase Jeter and Sean Obi are transferring.

_____

TYLER DORSEY

Oregon sophomore Tyler Dorsey says he will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent.

Dorsey was a key to the Ducks’ run to the Final Four this past season. It was the first time Oregon had made it to the national semifinals since they won the first NCAA Tournament in 1939.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

“I have carefully deliberated this decision with my family and feel the timing is now right to pursue my path to a professional basketball career,” he said in the post.

The 6-foot-4 two-year starter averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last season. His play picked up as the season went on and he averaged 23.5 points over the Ducks’ five tournament games.

Dorsey also declared for the draft last season and went through the evaluation process but never hired an agent.

______

MOE WAGNER & D.J. WILSON

Moe Wagner and D.J. Wilson are entering their names into the NBA draft, but each Michigan standout says he’s doing so without hiring an agent.

Wagner and Wilson announced their decisions via Twitter. By not hiring an agent, each retains the right to return to school.

Wagner and Wilson helped the Wolverines to a Big Ten Tournament title and an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance this past season. If they leave, it would be a hit for Michigan, which already loses seniors Derrick Walton and Zak Irvin.

The 6-foot-11 Wagner averaged 12.1 points per game as a sophomore and gave the Wolverines a big man who could step out and shoot 3-pointers. The 6-foot-10 Wilson, who also has two years of college eligibility left, averaged 11 points last season.

___

THOMAS WELSH & AARON HOLIDAY

UCLA starting center Thomas Welsh and top reserve Aaron Holiday are entering their names in the NBA draft, but neither will hire agents.

A team spokesman announced their decisions Monday.

By not hiring agents, both players retain their right to return to school next season. They have until May 24 to withdraw from the draft, which is June 22.

Coach Steve Alford says he’ll support the decisions of Welsh and Holiday, whatever they end up choosing.

The Bruins have already lost freshmen Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf to the draft, while freshman Ike Anigbogu has said he won’t hire an agent in case he decides to return. Seniors Bryce Alford and Isaac Hamilton are graduating.

Welsh averaged 10.8 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds to go with a team-best 43 blocked shots. Holiday averaged 12.3 points and 4.4 assists.

________

ISAAC HUMPHRIES

Kentucky 7-foot backup big man Isaac Humphries says he will turn professional and hire an agent to explore opportunities in the NBA and internationally.

The Australian sophomore is the fifth Wildcat to leave school early this year. He said in a release Wednesday that his decision didn’t come easy. Humphries credited two seasons under coach John Calipari for improving his game and added, “I believe that the time for me to take the next step is now.”

Humphries averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season. In what turned out to be his last game as a Wildcat, he scored a career-high 12 points in Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament.

_____

DILLON BROOKS

Oregon junior forward Dillon Brooks says he is entering the NBA draft.

Brooks announced his decision, which was widely anticipated, in a video posted on www.positionless.com .

Brooks praised Oregon’s coaches in the video, saying, “I was not highly recruited and they believed in me from the jump.”

“I just feel like now I’m going to take my talents to the next level and enter in the draft,” he said.

The Pac-12’s Player of the Year has hired an agent, which ends his eligibility with the Ducks.

Brooks averaged 16.1 points per game this season for Oregon, which went to the Final Four. Known as clutch performer, he scored game-winners against Tennessee, UCLA and Cal this season.

Brooks is the second Oregon player to say he will leave school for the NBA after sophomore Tyler Dorsey declared on Monday.

________

JUSTIN JACKSON

North Carolina swingman Justin Jackson will skip his senior season and enter the NBA draft after leading the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship.

The school announced Jackson’s decision Thursday, saying the Associated Press first-team All-American would hire an agent to end his college career in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-8 native of Tomball, Texas, averaged 18.3 points and set a program single-season record with 105 3-pointers as UNC won its sixth NCAA title last week by beating Gonzaga. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year is projected as a first-round pick.

Jackson declared for the NBA draft last year to work out for teams before returning to school. In a statement, Jackson said that put him “in a much better position as a basketball player and a person.”

________

JOHN COLLINS

Wake Forest big man John Collins is staying in the NBA draft.

The school said on Twitter on Wednesday night that Collins will not return for his junior season.

His final decision came about a month after he first said he would explore his NBA options without hiring an agent.

Collins is a 6-foot-10 forward who as a sophomore blossomed into one of the best big men in the Atlantic Coast Conference and was voted to the Associated Press all-ACC team.

He averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds, putting together a string of 12 consecutive 20-point games late in the season.

His progression was a big reason why the Demon Deacons earned their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. Kansas State beat Wake Forest in the First Four.

_______

YANTE MATEN

Georgia forward Yante Maten says he is submitting his name for the NBA draft while protecting his option to return for his senior season.

Maten announced Thursday he will not hire an agent while testing his standing in the draft. Maten has until May 24 to make a final decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to Georgia.

The 6-foot-8 Maten and guard J.J. Frazier were Georgia’s top players. Maten averaged 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds, ranking among the Southeastern Conference leaders. He missed time late in the season with a sprained knee. He was a second-team AP All-SEC team selection.

Maten says in a statement released by Georgia that it’s a chance to safely see where he’ll land in the draft.

________

JOSH JACKSON

Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has announced he will enter the NBA draft.

Jackson, who released a statement on Monday, was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Jayhawks to a 31-5 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

The 6-foot-8 Jackson has signed with former NBA player B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group.

Jackson arrived at Kansas after a stellar prep career in Detroit and Napa, California. He says in the statement that after “consulting with my family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft and pursue my dream of playing professional basketball.”

He added that he was thankful for “all of the support I have received from my coaches and teammates at Kansas.”

_______

BRAXTON KEY

Alabama forward Braxton Key is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the team in scoring as a freshman.

The school said Monday Key won’t hire an agent, giving him until May 24 to decide whether to return next season.

Key averaged 12.0 points per game last season while ranking second on the team in rebounding and assists. His numbers climbed in Southeastern Conference games, where he averaged 14.0 points and 6.1 rebounds.

He made the SEC All-Freshman team. Key was the league’s freshman of the week on Jan. 30 after posting a combined 45 points and 18 rebounds in games against Georgia and Mississippi State.

He scored in double digits a team-high 20 times.

_______

WILLIAM LEE

UAB junior forward William Lee has submitted his name to the NBA draft but hasn’t hired an agent.

The 6-foot-9 Lee led the Blazers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. The two-time Conference USA defensive player of the year led the league and ranked 20th nationally with 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Lee has until May 24 to decide whether to withdraw or remain in the draft.

He said in a release Monday that submitting his name “allows me to safely see where I am projected at this point in my career without jeopardizing my last year of eligibility.”

UAB coach Robert Ehsan says he thinks Lee has the skill set to succeed in the NBA.

___

