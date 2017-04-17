Summer-like Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

It was a beautiful and very warm Easter weekend across Alabama. As we start the new work week, our Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and isolated showers/storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The better rain chances will be in the northern half of Alabama and down along the Gulf Coast. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

FOR TUESDAY: Expect a near repeat of Monday tomorrow. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again develop with the heating of the day, and will continue into the early evening hours with highs again in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain chances will start to drop as we head into the latter part of the week, as an upper-level ridge will build back in for Thursday and Friday, bringing dry weather and very warm temperatures to the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s, and warming up into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday; a few locations could reach 90 degrees on these days.

THE WEEKEND AHEAD: For Saturday, most of the day will remain dry, but showers and thunderstorms will be likely as the front approaches and passes through Alabama Saturday night through Sunday. Models are still not agreeing with the timing and placement of this system, so it is still too early to know if any severe weather can be expected, and when to expect storms to move in. As of now, highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday, and low 80s on Sunday.

Have a great day and a wonderful week ahead!

Ryan