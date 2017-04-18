It’s April But Feels More Like July

by Shane Butler

It’s April but feeling more like July these days. A hot and mainly dry weather pattern has taken hold of our weather this week. Temps will continue to climb and topping out near 90 the rest of the work week. That’s roughly twelve degrees above the average high for this time of the year. There is some relief from the heat coming our way this weekend. A cold front slides through here Saturday night into Sunday. This boundary will bring a round of showers and t-storms. It is the spring storm system so we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms with the frontal passage. Once we get on the backside of the front, the sky clears and temps cool back into the 70s for highs. We should have a really nice start to next week.