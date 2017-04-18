Arrests, Protests as Richard Spencer Speaks at Auburn

by Ellis Eskew

White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke to a crowded auditorium at Auburn University after a federal judge blocked the school from banning his appearance.

For the most part, there were peaceful protests.

However, Auburn Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey says three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. A video posted online shows two men scuffling outside. One of them had a facial cut and was bleeding.

Hundreds of Auburn students showed up some with signs to protest outside the Foy Hall. There were also others that came out to express their own political beliefs.

Richard Spencer, who describes himself as a racial idealist, spoke to a packed room for about 30 minutes and then took questions from the students. He says he believes in claiming white identity that has been lost all over the world. It did not sit well with the majority of the crowd.

Students we talked to say they came to promote love and acceptance for everyone.

There was also a large police presence including members of the Montgomery Police Department that assisted.