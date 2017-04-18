Body Found in Pond in Pike County Identified

by Danielle Wallace

Both Brundidge and Troy Police received an early morning call about the body of an unknown man at a pond.

The body was found off County Road 3310. Police are unable to say how long the body could have been in the pond, but they say it was badly decomposed.

Brundidge Police Chief Moses Davenports says the body has been taken to forensics and there the body was identified as being 62-year old Fred McCray of Brundidge. Police believe he had a massive stroke. McCray hadn’t been reported missing.

Police continue to investigate this death.