Montgomery Police Arrest Man on Sexual Abuse Charges

by Stefanie Hicks

Montgomery police have arrested a man on sex abuse charges.

Police have charged 24-year-old Logan Craft with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, one count of domestic violence by strangulation and one charge of sodomy.

Craft is accused of sexually assaulting children and women, including choking one woman to make her unconscious.

Craft is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $150,000 bond.