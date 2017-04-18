Prattville Police Looking for Victims of Alleged Sexual Predator

by Stefanie Hicks

Prattville Police are searching for victims of an accused predator who is now behind bars.

Police arrested 31-year-old Carl Dwayne Richardson three weeks ago. Investigators say a restaurant employee contacted police after finding Richardson’s cell phone, which they say contained several obscene photos of minors.

Police believe Richardson may have contacted or attempted to contact juveniles on different social media sites and apps with the intent to initiate a sexual relationship.

Richardson is being held in Elmore County Jail.