Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department has charged charged Cedric Eaton, 30, with one count of attempted murder and placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under a $60,000 bond.

The charge stems from a domestic violence incident that occurred April 16 in the 300 block of Spring Valley Road, in which the victim was stabbed. The victim, an adult male, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported for treatment.

The Montgomery Police Department’s investigation indicates the assault resulted from a verbal altercation that escalated, and police identified Eaton as the suspect.