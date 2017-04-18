Very Warm Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Unseasonably warm weather will continue the rest of the week, and we will maintain the threat of isolated showers and storms today and tomorrow, but these will be few and far between as the upper ridge begins to build again. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s through and Friday, and some locations could very well see 90° at some point this week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Storms are back in the forecast this weekend as the upper ridge breaks down. A trough will drop down into the Plains and head east. This trough will allow a potent storm system and cold front to move into Alabama over the weekend and that means showers and storm return to Alabama, and yes, we may have to deal with some strong and perhaps severe storms along the way…It is April in Alabama after all. There will be enough instability and shear in place across the state, and with the upper-level dynamic support, just know that we are going to see much higher chances for rain and storms late Saturday and into Sunday. Lots of model madness with the timing and placement of this system, so there remains uncertainty, but expect rain over the weekend. Rain amounts around one inch are likely, with potentially heavier amounts in few spots. Saturday will be very warm and muggy with highs in the 80s, but expect cooler temperatures behind the front for Sunday with highs in the lowers 70s. Cooler air will continue to filter into the state as we roll into early next week, with more season temperatures expected.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan