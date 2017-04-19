by Rashad Snell

On April 15, Montgomery Fire Department responded to 629 Doris Street in response to a call of a structural fire. There they located a heavy clouds of smoke coming from the residence.

Fire Suppression units found that three separate fires had been started throughout the house. After an investigation, it was was ruled that the fire was incendiary in nature.

Further investigation revealed Priscilla Cooper to be a possible suspect. Cooper was taken in for questioning and later confessed to setting the three fires throughout the house. She says that set the fires in retaliation to an argument she had with her finace the night before.

Due to the fact Cooper confessed to setting the fires while people occupied the building, she was charged with 1st degree Arson.