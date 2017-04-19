Accused Serial Robber Kelvin Golden Captured in Florida

by Darryl Hood

The search for the man wanted for several bank robberies and other crimes across Alabama is over.

According to Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, Kelvin Golden was arrested in Pensacola, Florida Wednesday.

Police say Golden is responsible for robbing multiple banks and convenience stores in Butler County, Alabama. He’s also accused of robbing and shooting someone in Brewton last week.

Golden is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals awaiting extradition back to Alabama