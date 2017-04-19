Alabama Supreme Court Upholds Chief Roy Moore’s suspension

by Lillie Dunn

A specially appointed Alabama Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of Chief Justice Roy Moore for his actions after landmark decision allowing gay marriage. The court issued the decision Wednesday. Judges upheld both the findings that Moore violated judicial ethics, and his suspension for the remainder of his term.

A judicial panel in September suspended Moore after finding he urged state probate judges to defy the federal courts on gay marriage.

Sitting justices recused themselves from hearing Moore’s appeal because their impartiality might be questioned. Seven judges chosen at random served on the special court that heard his appeal.

Moore says he will announce next week if he will run for higher office.

Moore also lashed out at the Alabama Supreme Court, which upheld his suspension for the rest of his term for violating judicial ethics by urging state judges to defy the U.S. Supreme Court on gay marriage.

Asked during a press conference Wednesday if he will run for governor or U.S. Senate, Moore said he will announce his plans for the future after talking to his family.

Moore said he considers his lengthy suspension to be an illegal punishment and in “clear disregard of the will of the people who elected me chief justice.”

Moore has scheduled an afternoon press conference at the Alabama Capitol.

