Approaching The 90 Degree Mark !

by Shane Butler

Our current summer-like weather pattern remains through Saturday. Temps will continue to approach the 90 degree mark for highs. A cold front will move into the area late Saturday. This system will help generate a round of showers and t-storms. Some storms might be strong Saturday evening into early Sunday. The active weather moves east of us early Sunday and we dry out and cool down quite a bit. Daytime highs retreat to the 70s while overnight lows go into the lower 50s for a few mornings early next week. Full sunshine will return daytime highs back into the 80s by Tuesday. This will be the beginning of another warming trend that sticks around through the later half of next week.