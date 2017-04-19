City Given Custody of Animals Recovered From Puppy Mill

by Lillie Dunn

The city of Dothan’s animal shelter has been given custody of more than 70 animals recovered from an alleged puppy mill last month.

The Dothan Eagle reports ( http://bit.ly/2orKIEF ) that District Judge Benjamin determined the 69 dogs and 16 birds recovered from a home were neglected.

Thirty-four-year-old Le Ngoc Pham and 47-year-old Hoan Cong Nguyen were charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 57 counts of animal cruelty. One French Bulldog puppy has had to be euthanized.

The decision paves the way for the animals’ adoption. The dogs are at the Dothan Animal Shelter and the birds are at the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary.

It’s unclear if Pham and Nguyen they have lawyers.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

