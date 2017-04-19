Family Members of Facebook Murder Victim Speak Out in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The elderly Cleveland man shot and killed on a Facebook video was actually born and raised here in Alabama.

Loise Jones of Selma says her brother Robert Godwin, Sr. was a sweet and gentle man who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

She says that’s part of what makes how he died such a hard pill for her to swallow.

Godwin was brutally gunned down in Cleveland on Easter Sunday in broad daylight.

A video of the crime was posted on Facebook by suspected shooter, Steve Stephens.

“It just really hurt to see my Uncle get shot down like that. He was defenseless,” said Nakia Jones.

“I couldn’t stand to see it like, I saw the video once and I, I don’t want to see it again. It just keep replaying in my head and I can’t get it out of my mind.”

Loise Jones is Godwin’s sister.

“I was just empty over it,” she said. “I just couldn’t see how somebody could walk up to someone and just do that to them.”

Jones says Godwin’s funeral is set for Saturday in Cleveland.