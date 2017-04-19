Highland Home Teen Reunited With Family After Missing for 2 Years

by Danielle Wallace

A South Alabama teen who went mission two years ago has finally reunited with her family.

There are many questions surrounding the disappearance of Alissia Freeman. But for right now, people in Highland Home are glad she is safe after seeing these photos of the teen smiling after reuniting with her mother.

“I’m glad for the family, i’m glad she’s safe and sound you know. everybody around here, my grandparents are real good friends with hers, so it was devastating when we found out she went missing but i’m glad she’s safe,” says Highland Home Sarah Erin.

Authorities say Freeman’s mother Vickie Metcalf drove from Missouri to El Paso, Texas to meet her daughter, along with FBI agents. Metcalf has confirmed the girl as her daughter. It’s an ending that others that are freeman’s age, are glad to see end on a positive note.

“Everybody has been wondering where she was and everything like that but I guess everybody is just glad that she’s found,” Briana Bowen.

Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is continually following up on the case, hoping to find answers of where freeman has been during her disappearance.