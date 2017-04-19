Mixed Emotions on Moe’s BBQ Replacing Sinclair’s in Cloverdale

by Ellis Eskew

Times are changing in Cloverdale.

The old Sinclair’s filling station- turned restaurant is no longer in business. And signs are gone.

What was open everyday at 11 am is now closed and Moe’s Original BBQ is set to come in. But it’s not sitting well with everyone in the neighborhood.

“I am excited to see change, but I wish it wasn’t at local eateries changing into corporate chains. Plus, I live right down the street, so I am not too excited about smelling barbecue all the time,” said Joel Renfro.

At Seville Beauty & Barber across the street, they say their clients have been talking about Sinclair’s closing as well.

“A lot of people are very sad. It was home for many years to a lot of people. But change is good. He was ready to retire and that’s okay. I think it will be great,” said Jen Powell.

There are some that are welcoming the new place with open arms.

“I am really excited about it. I like Moe’s. Their white BBQ sauce is really good. Their smoked chicken is good. I like the place in Birmingham and in Vestavia. It should be good,” said Benjamin Whisenhunt.

“I think it’s good to have another BBQ place in the Montgomery area. Been to Moe’s before and I enjoy it,” said Caleb Fargason.

Those who are uncertain about the change are hoping for the best.

“We’ll see. Maybe it will bring more businesses this way. But sad to see local businesses go, really sad actually,” said Renfro.

And others are taking comfort the essence of their neighborhood will stay the same.

“Nothing you can do to change it. Cloverdale is Cloverdale and there is nothing you can do to make Cloverdale not Cloverdale,” said Powell.