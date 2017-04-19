Near-Record Warmth, and Weekend Storms

by Ben Lang

Video Forecast Available on our Facebook Page.

A partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s expected for Wednesday afternoon. It will be a mild evening with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be very warm, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect a mostly clear sky for Thursday, and a partly cloudy sky Friday. Rain should stay out of our area through the end of the work-week.

Thunderstorms return to the area this weekend. Most of Saturday should be dry and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. By the evening and through the overnight hours, storms will move Northwest to southeast across the area ahead of a cold front. Some storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Rain will be winding down Sunday morning, and cooler air will filter into the area. Highs on Sunday look like they will only be in the low 70s.

The first half of next week will be sunny and dry. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s. A warming trend will occur next week, with highs in the mid 80s again by next Wednesday. Overnight lows will be cooler to start off next week, in the lower to mid 50s.