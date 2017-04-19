SBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting Near Tuskegee

by Rashad Snell

Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect was injured as a result of the shooting.

The incident occurred today, April 19, on U.S. 80 near Tuskegee, not far from the Brownsville community. The suspect was taken to Columbus Medical Center with injuries.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.