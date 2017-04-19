Well Above-Average Temps Continue

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM WEDNESDAY: We will also need to keep a chance of a very isolated shower/storm in the forecast, but most of us will be staying dry, and it really looks as though the greatest chance of rain will be over eastern and northern portions of the state. We should see more sun than clouds, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be mainly sunny and rain-free with temperatures in the the upper 80s for much of South/Central Alabama. A weak surface front approaches from the north on Friday, so our chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms could increase, with the greatest coverage in the afternoon and evening hours, but most of us are expected to stay dry. Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

STORMS RETURN SATURDAY/SUNDAY: First off, Saturday will be another very warm day with highs in the 80s, but Saturday we are going to be watching a potent spring-time storm system approaching from the west, and bring widespread rain and storms to Alabama. Most of Saturday looks fine, but some scattered showers and storms are expected at anytime. The main storm activity still looks to come through the state late Saturday and into Sunday. Strong storms will be a possibility and we are going to be watching things carefully the next few days to see if severe storms are possible, but it is simply too early to be that specific. We do know that it is going to rain this weekend, and a nice soaking is expected as rain amounts around one inch are likely. As the storms exit early Sunday, a cold front swings through the state, and Sunday will be much cooler with highs likely in the lower 70s, with a cool north breeze.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The new work week will start off dry and very nice with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Sunshine is expected in full supply Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s, while lows could dip into the upper 40s for some, with lower 50s for most locations. Another round of rain and storms show up in the long range models for the second half of next week.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!

Ryan