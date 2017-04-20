AG Marshall Presents Pike Co. High with Safe School Initiative Award

by Rashad Snell

Attorney General Steven T. Marshall today presented Pike County High School with the 2016 Attorney General’s Safe School Initiative Award of Excellence for Alabama State Board of Education District 5. Schools were selected as winners from seven* Alabama State School Board of Education districts, as well as private schools for two regions of the state.

“I am pleased to carry forward an important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office, to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Each day that parents leave their children at school, they are entrusting what they hold most precious into the care of schoolteachers, principals and other staff. With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”

“The Attorney General’s Office is proud that Pike County High School was selected as one of the nine winning schools in Alabama for 2016,” said Attorney General Marshall. “In making this decision, judges noted many things that distinguished Pike County High School: the active participation of first responders and local law enforcement, incorporation of emergency drills into lesson plans, clearly articulated counseling opportunities for students and great variety of prevention efforts.”

“First, I would like to give credit to James Oliver, our school safety director, for his hard work and dedication to ensuring our school safety plan is up-to-date and readily available to all stakeholders,” said Principal Willie Wright. “Secondly, I would like to thank my Assistant Principal, Shondra Whitaker, and Mr. Oliver for the time and effort they put into applying for the Attorney General’s Safe School Award of Excellence. Our faculty and staff believe in providing our students with a safe learning environment, and I am proud that Pike County High is being recognized for our team effort.”

Attorney General Marshall is presenting awards for the 2016 Safe School Awards of Excellence winners to the nine winning schools during April and May. Other winning schools throughout the state include Helena Middle School in Shelby County, Orange Beach Elementary School in Baldwin County, Opelika Middle School in Lee County, Moody Middle School in St. Clair County, Forest Hills Elementary School in Lauderdale County, Bob Jones High School in Madison County, Advent Episcopal School in Jefferson County and Coosa Valley Academy in Shelby County.