Big Brother Season 19 Casing Call at Eastdale Mall

by Lillie Dunn

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a contestant on Big Brother?

Today could be your lucky day, there is an open casting call for Big Brother 19 right here in Montgomery, Alabama.

The open casting call for Big Brother 19 will be at the Eastdale Mall from 11AM-3PM.

As always, Big Brother will be traveling the country this year searching for great game players. Any applicant is more than welcome to apply on line and come to an open call BUT you only have to do one or the other to be considered

All applicants must meet the eligibility requirements in order to be considered.

The Submission Deadline is May 5th 2017