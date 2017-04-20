A break from the heat ahead

by Shane Butler

This summer-like heat will continue for a few more days. Upper 80s will be common through Saturday afternoon. A cold front slides into the area Saturday night into Sunday. This boundary will bring in a line of showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could be strong maybe severe Saturday evening. We get on the backside of the front Sunday. Much cooler air returns and high temps only manage upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday afternoon. We see a very mild start to next week but that summer-like heat will be coming back by midweek.