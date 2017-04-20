Constituents Frustrated with Congressional Representatives

by Andrew James

For the second time since February, the organization Together Montgomery has invited Montgomery County Congressional Representatives Mike Rogers, Terri Sewell and Martha Roby to a town hall meeting. Both times the representatives did not attend.

“My representative is Mike Rodgers and nationally the thing that I think is most important is why are our legislators not calling for an independent investigation of the Trump Campaign and now the Trump administration,” explained Allen Jackson.

Jackson wonders why they are not attending the town hall meetings. He thinks it is their duty to speak to constituents.

The group recorded questions at the town hall and plans to send them to their Congressional Representatives directly.