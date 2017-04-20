County Sheriff Searching For Info Leading to the Arrest of Robert Smith

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining information leading to the arrest of Robert Smith. Smith is wanted for active burglary and theft warrants.

On September 19, 2016, Robert Smith unlawfully entered a dwelling and stole a generator, power tools, hand tools, lawn equipment, and a bicycle.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!