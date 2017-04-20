House to Vote on Autism Therapy Coverage Mandate

by Lillie Dunn

The House of Representatives will vote on legislation mandating insurance coverage for autism therapy.

The bill is at the top of the Thursday debate agenda in the House.

The floor vote is a victory for parents who have been fighting for coverage for the intensive therapy called applied behavioral analysis therapy. However, the bill faces an uncertain future.

Parents of children who have had the therapy told the House Insurance Committee that it has been “life-changing” for their children. The therapy is also expensive, costing tens of thousands of dollars each year.

The committee approved the bill last week after adding monetary coverage caps.

