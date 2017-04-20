House Votes for Autism Therapy Coverage Mandate

by Lillie Dunn

The House of Representatives has unanimously voted to mandate insurance coverage for autism therapy.

Representatives voted 100-0 for the bill Thursday. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

The bill mandates coverage of applied behavioral analysis therapy. The Autism Society of Alabama says Alabama is one of five states that does not require the coverage.

The approval was a victory for parents who have been fighting to cover the treatment that can cost about $100-per-hour for intense speech and other behavioral therapy.

The legislation faces an uncertain future as it heads to the Senate with one month remaining in the legislative session.

The House Insurance Committee put amendments on the bill capping coverage and allowing businesses to drop the coverage if it causes a one percent rise in premiums.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)