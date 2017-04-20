Montgomery Humane Society holds 19th Dog-U-Tante Ball

by Ellis Eskew

Lots of dogs put their best paw forward Thursday night as the Montgomery Humane Society celebrated its 19th annual Dog-U-tante Ball.

Guests enjoyed a cowboy themed buffet dinner and a silent auction.

Twenty dogs were presented and many of them were adoptable.

Alabama News Network’s morning anchor Olivia Deas also presented an adoptable pet during the ball.

All proceeds from the event go back to the shelter to help pay for treatments.

“Very important. It saves lives. I mean, because without the funding, we can not do all the medical treatment. We can’t spay or neuter the pets, get them up to date on their shots, of course feeding them every single day,” said Lea Tubert, marketing and development coordinator for the Montgomery Humane Society.

If you would like to adopt a pet or volunteer with the humane society, call (334) 409-0622