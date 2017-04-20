Mother of Deceased Shooting Victim Speaks Out

Woman mourns the loss of her beloved son and condemns the gun violence that claimed his life.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma woman is mourning the loss of her son and condemning the senseless gun violence that continues to claim lives in Dallas County.

Thirty-two year old Christopher Cooper was one of the victims in a triple shooting Friday in Selmont. He was declared dead a few days later.

Lucy Cooper Bates is Chris Cooper’s mother.

She says gun violence is taking too many lives in Dallas County and something needs to be done about it.

“My three grandchildren have lost their father,” said Bates.

“My grandchildren have lost the bread winner of the family to provide a way for them, and now he’s gone.”

No arrests have been made in the case and it remains under investigation by Selma Police.