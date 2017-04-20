National Walk At Lunch Day In Montgmery

by Jalea Brooks

The city of Montgomery and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama hosted a free and fun way to get Montgomery moving on their lunch break

On Tuesday, the city recognized National Walk at Lunch Day downtown. Hundreds took a break from work to burn a few calories at Riverwalk Stadium. Organizers say it can be hard to find time in your busy schedule to participate in physical activity but by getting out and getting active a few times a week you might be surprised by how quickly the health benefits start adding up. The National Walk at Lunch Day events are to encourage people with busy lifestyles to make daily walks a part of their routine, even if just for 30 minutes a day.

Heidi Ramey with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama says that they have hosted National Walk at Lunch Day events around the state for the past 11 years but only 2 years in Montgomery.