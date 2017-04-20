Summer-like Warmth Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

RIDGE IN PLACE: Today will be mainly sunny and rain-free with temperatures in the the upper 80s for much of South/Central Alabama. Rain chances are not zero, but are generally under ten percent. If you see a shower, consider yourself lucky. Friday will be a near repeat in the weather department, but some locations are going to be flirting with 90° for afternoon highs.

STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast and overall thinking for the upcoming weekend weather as a potent storm system will bring rain and storms to the state. It still appears the main threat will come late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. Most of Saturday will be very warm and dry, but we can not rule out a morning shower Saturday.

The overall weather setup will allow for decent amounts of instability and shear with moderate to strong wind fields, which will be more than sufficient for a threat of strong to possibly severe storms over the weekend, but it appears the greatest severe weather threat will come to our northwest. As stronger storms move towards the state ahead of a cold front, some storms later Saturday could produce hail and strong winds; the tornado threat at this time is very low, but not zero as shear values look pretty marginal. Severe weather or not, beneficial rains are expected with rain amounts of one-half to one inch likely, but no flooding issues are expected. The rain and storms exits Alabama early Sunday and most of Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with a high only around the 70° mark. We should see a gradual clearing sky through the day, with more sun expected during the afternoon hours.

THE FINAL WEEK OF APRIL: The new work week will start off dry and very nice with low humidity and cooler temperatures. Sunshine is expected in full supply Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a warming trend for our temperatures. Highs in the mid 70s expected Monday, will climb back into the 80s by Wednesday. We are expecting some refreshing nights as lows dip into the lower 50s for most locations. The next round of rain and storms will arrive towards the end of next week.

