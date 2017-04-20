Weekend Storms, Then a Cool-down

by Ben Lang

Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 80s once again under a mostly clear sky. An isolated shower may pop up during peak heating in the afternoon, but any showers that do form will be very isolated. Tonight, lows will be in the low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Highs on Friday may be near 90° under a mostly clear sky.

A change to the weather pattern arrives Saturday. During the day, it will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. By the evening, a cold front will finally be able to push towards the area. Ahead of the cold front, thunderstorms will move through the area Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Some of these storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. We will continue to watch this system closely.

The cold front will move through the area early in the day on Sunday. Cooler air will spill into the area behind the front. Highs on Sunday may only reach the low 70s. Sunday night’s lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The cooldown will be brief, with high temperatures rebounding into the mid 80s by Wednesday. Sunny skies expected for the first half of next week.