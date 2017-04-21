I-85 to be Resurfaced from Ann St. to Eastern Blvd. Beginning June 13

by Rashad Snell

Construction signs for an Alabama Department of Transportation road project on Interstate 85 from Ann Street to Eastern Boulevard are being placed today.

The signs are being placed in preparation for construction that will begin Monday, June 13.

During construction there will be lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday thru Thursday. Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly.

The project will consist of resurfacing, camera installation, and guardrail repair and installation.

ALDOT awarded the project to MidSouth Paving, Inc. out of Birmingham at a cost of $8,425,995.26 with 105 working days.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visitwww.dot.state.al.us.