Alabama Company Named Among The Best Workplaces
Gallup releases list of 37 "Great Workplaces".
Gallup includes Birmingham-headquartered Regions Bank on the list.
From the Gallup News Release:
We’ve found that regardless of company size, location, culture or industry, the very best organizations all share one undeniable trait: They have an intense and intentional focus on engaging their employees.
That focus means more than administering a survey once or twice a year. While measurement is important and necessary, great workplaces know that engaging employees requires real strategy and commitment. They don’t simply promise a culture of engagement; they deliver on it.
