Andalusia Schools Closed Today

ANDALUSIA CITY SCHOOLS IMMEDIATE NEWS ALERT for FRIDAY, APRIL 21ST, 2017 Andalusia City School officials have been alerted to information throughout the evening and morning hours that would warrant the cancellation of school for Friday April 21st out of an abundance of caution. Details outlining the specifics of these circumstances will be addressed by the Alabama State Troopers Public information office. Please know that we take the safety of your students very seriously. While it is never possible to predict specific outcomes, inconvenience is a small price to pay for even a hint that student safety might be compromised. Please stay tuned to local and state media outlets for details regarding school operations throughout the day.