Bake Sale For Student Hit By Car

by Jalea Brooks

A community is rallying behind the family of a girl that was struck by a car earlier this week and they’re doing so in a very sweet way. Friday morning, Pike Road School held a bake sale honoring, Honour.

Teachers, parents and students lined up ready to buy sweet treats at the bake sale to support 2nd grader Honour Nichols.

Nichols was struck by a car Monday and air lifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Ava Milton says that she and her friend came up with the idea to have a bake sale because they wanted to help in any way that they could. “Honour’s family has been going through so much and we wanted to do a lot of things for them” says Milton.

The proceeds from the bake sale will go to Honour’s family to help with medical and travel expenses. Ava’s mother says that the overwhelming support from the Pike Road School community came as no surprise. She says “that’s what the Pike Road School does, we all help each other”.

Honour’s teacher Hannah Moore says “her two brothers go here as well and one of them was in line standing to wait to support his sister, so that was really special. I just thought about what it was like for him to look around and see so many people here to support his sister as his world has been flipped upside down.”

Moore says that she and Honour’s classmates are hopeful that she will make a speedy recovery. So far they have raised close to two thousand dollars.