Big Eighth Inning Propels Biscuits to Victory

by Rashad Snell

Down 4-1, the Biscuits (8-6) exploded for eight runs in the eighth inning to stun the team that eliminated them from last year's postseason, defeating the Jackson Generals (9-5) 9-5 on Thursday night in West Tennessee.

Montgomery sent Yonny Chirinos to the mound for the Venezuelan’s third start of the season, and the right-hander delivered another strong performance allowing just three earned runs through 6.2 innings on three solo home runs. The Biscuits could only muster an RBI-single from Justin O’Conner in the third through the first seven innings.

That all changed in the eighth when Jackson brought on reliever and Diamondbacks number ten prospect Jared Miller who walked Grant Kay to begin the inning. A single by Justin Williams in the subsequent at-bat followed by another O’Conner RBI-single made it a 4-2 game before Nick Ciuffo flew out.

Then Michael Russell was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Nathan Lukes drove a pitch to deep left field that popped in and out of the glove of Kelly Dugan that brought home both Justins to tie the game at four. Russell would score on a passed ball on a ball-four pitch to Riley Unroe to give the Biscuits their first lead of the game at 5-4, and then Braxton Lee stepped up and pistoled a bases-clearing double into left-center to put the game out of reach. Kay, in his second at-bat of the inning, would single home Lee to make it a five-run game.